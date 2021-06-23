Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1,213.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Haemonetics worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. 9,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,336. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.98. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

