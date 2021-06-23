Wexford Capital LP Trims Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wexford Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 55.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

SRE traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.41. 9,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.54. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

