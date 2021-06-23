Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

