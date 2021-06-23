Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $$39.42 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

