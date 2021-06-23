Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,455.75

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,455.75 and last traded at $2,453.97, with a volume of 8265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,446.61.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,340.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

