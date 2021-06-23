Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.11. The company has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

