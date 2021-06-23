CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,922,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.63. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,465. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.48.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

