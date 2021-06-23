The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,440 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.29% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $216,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $184.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

