Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 116,359 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116,359 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $234.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,462. The stock has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.