AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,042. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.