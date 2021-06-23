RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

RIV traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. 85,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,296. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76.

In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,886.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $126,415.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,222.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,133 shares of company stock worth $886,500 in the last 90 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

