Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 66,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,667. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

