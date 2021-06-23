Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.50. 3,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,329. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

