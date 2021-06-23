Duality Advisers LP Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,759 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 47,529 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 465,254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,984 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

