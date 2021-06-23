Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $37.63 million and $1.31 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037559 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,873,656 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

