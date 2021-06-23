Duality Advisers LP Takes $8.14 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000. Starbucks accounts for about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 216,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.66. The stock had a trading volume of 94,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,131. The company has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

