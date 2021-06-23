Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,612 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,389,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,318,875.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,101,556 shares of company stock valued at $279,531,183 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $227.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

