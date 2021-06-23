Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

