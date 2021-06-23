Wexford Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.0% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 618,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,944,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

