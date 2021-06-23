Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 281,002 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 70,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

