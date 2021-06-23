Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Boosted by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,527 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 2.3% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,025,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,901,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 537,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 127,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,252. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

