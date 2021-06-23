Wexford Capital LP Invests $4.78 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,537 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.23. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,448. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

