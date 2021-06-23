Wexford Capital LP Buys 359,527 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,527 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,025,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,901,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,643,000 after buying an additional 537,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 127,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,252. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 494.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

