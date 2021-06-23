Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.58. Incyte posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.15. 9,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,334. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

