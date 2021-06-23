Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $288.79 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,939,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887,397 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $288,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

