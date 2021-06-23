Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4,512.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,548 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Steven Madden worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,817. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

