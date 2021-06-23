Solstein Capital LLC Invests $75,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $235.79 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

