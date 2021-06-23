Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $10.14 Million Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Denny’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Denny’s worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 230.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 3,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,190. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.03, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DENN. Stephens lowered their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

