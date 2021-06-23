Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 729,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after buying an additional 558,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 94,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,815. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.