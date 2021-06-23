S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.11. 13,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,862. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $404.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

