Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:BIG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. 6,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,757. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

