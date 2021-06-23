Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,602. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.