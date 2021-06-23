Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 24,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $99,768,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,996. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

