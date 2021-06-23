Amalgamated Bank Has $3.70 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.86. 6,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

