Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.47. 4,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,704. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

