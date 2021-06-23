Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $20.74 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000,000 after buying an additional 7,648,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. 85,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,208. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

