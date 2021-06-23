Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $155.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,568. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.