SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.