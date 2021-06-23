Zacks: Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report $212.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $458.50 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13,708.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $339.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $551.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $160.27 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of uniQure stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,830. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in uniQure by 291.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

