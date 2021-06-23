DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Tops $62.25 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00006973 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $62.25 million and $119,935.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00047863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00110756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00159990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.69 or 0.00884759 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

