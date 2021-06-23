Proton Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.75 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $600,316.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.52 or 0.00635816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079511 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.