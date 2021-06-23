Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,439.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $4,439.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00377195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016962 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 854.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00990401 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.