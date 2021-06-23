Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Billion

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Helium has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $17.22 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $11.67 or 0.00034100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00033719 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00195706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.30 or 0.03435403 BTC.

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,476,200 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

