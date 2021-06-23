PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.37. The company has a market cap of $336.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

