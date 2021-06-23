Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$39.49 and last traded at C$39.75. 109,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 504,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.63.

Get Empire alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.