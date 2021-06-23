Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Williams-Sonoma worth $32,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.30. 976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

