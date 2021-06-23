Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 108,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,941,861. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

