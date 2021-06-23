Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $49,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 910,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,794,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,574,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,867,000.

VPL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. 19,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,632. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.05. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

