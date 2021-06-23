Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.80

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 26933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.67.

Several analysts have commented on FRU shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.60.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2,417.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.77.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.