SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $26.88

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.88, but opened at $28.53. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 922 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.